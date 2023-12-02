Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 10,993 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 2.26% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $52.58.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

