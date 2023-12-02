Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 704,838 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704,838 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH opened at $27.65 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

