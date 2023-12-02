Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $5.82 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $232.15 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

