Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $690.80 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $694.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.43.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

