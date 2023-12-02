Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VeriSign by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in VeriSign by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $25,316.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,971.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $25,316.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,971.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,952. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

