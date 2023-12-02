Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206,354 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Bruker worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $66.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. Research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

