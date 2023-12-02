Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,393 Shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2,001.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $546,000.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DURA opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2943 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

