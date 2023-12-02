Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,493 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $257.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $976.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $240.08 and a 52-week high of $282.37.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

