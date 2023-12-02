Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,871 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.47.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

