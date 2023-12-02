Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,530 shares of company stock worth $12,500,882. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

