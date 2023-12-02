Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.95. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $147.50.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.27.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

