Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $995,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.71. The stock has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

