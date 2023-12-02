Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

