Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NICE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in NICE by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.
NICE Stock Performance
Shares of NICE stock opened at $188.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.06. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.
NICE Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
