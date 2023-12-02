Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $970,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 20,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 22.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.32 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

