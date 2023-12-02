Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $970,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $400,702,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $91,144,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $72.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

