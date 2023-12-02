Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $697,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN opened at $814.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $812.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $784.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

