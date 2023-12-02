Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after purchasing an additional 876,240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,720,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,151,000 after buying an additional 74,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.27.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

CHKP stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average is $131.95. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

