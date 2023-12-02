Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,793 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.39.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

