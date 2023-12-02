Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 37.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $64.49 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Get Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.