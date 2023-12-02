Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,745 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Shell by 50.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

