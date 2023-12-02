Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 180,014 Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBAR

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.