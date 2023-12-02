Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.07.

NYSE MCD opened at $285.92 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $207.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

