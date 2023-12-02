Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,088 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,088 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Barclays PLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on YPF shares. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

