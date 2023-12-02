Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,982 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,982 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

