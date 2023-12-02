Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,971 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,139,000 after purchasing an additional 139,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,084 shares of company stock worth $2,132,326 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

