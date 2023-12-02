Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $421.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.11 and its 200 day moving average is $402.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
