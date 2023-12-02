Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.7 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.