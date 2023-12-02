Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 138.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter valued at about $3,965,000.

Shares of VONV opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $72.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

