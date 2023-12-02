Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.34. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 15,293 shares traded.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Bayan Khundii Gold project and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in southwest Mongolia.

