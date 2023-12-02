Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. Cormark lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.96.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$141.14 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.7033774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

