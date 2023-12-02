ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in ESAB by 12.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ESAB by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ESAB by 76.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 100.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $79.08 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $40,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock worth $192,852. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

