Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESP. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.