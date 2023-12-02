Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,179,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

