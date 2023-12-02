European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.88

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.88 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 81.80 ($1.03). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 82.10 ($1.04), with a volume of 511,910 shares changing hands.

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £297.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.78 and a beta of 1.04.

European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

