Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.51

Shares of Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.05. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Eutelsat Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
