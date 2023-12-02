EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Shane Driggers Sells 1,377 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Shane Driggers sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $12,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shane Driggers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Shane Driggers sold 2,244 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $22,552.20.
EverCommerce Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Read More
