EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Shane Driggers Sells 1,377 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Shane Driggers sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $12,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shane Driggers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Shane Driggers sold 2,244 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $22,552.20.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

