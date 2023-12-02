Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $62,562,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $60.79 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

