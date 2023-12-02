ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,991,000 after purchasing an additional 393,557 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in ExlService by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 91,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ExlService by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,689,000 after purchasing an additional 299,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

