Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after buying an additional 3,522,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

