Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Up 12.0% in November

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYEN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Eyenovia

Eyenovia Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $1.43 on Friday. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.