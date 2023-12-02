Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 5%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.65. 606,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,110,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GSM. TheStreet cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $416.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.35 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,011,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after buying an additional 1,078,525 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 2,748.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Stories

