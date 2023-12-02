FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,500 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the October 31st total of 600,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 497.5 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
Shares of DBMBF opened at $1.81 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
