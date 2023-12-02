Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $208,110,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $156,892,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $75,354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $49,553,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

