Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $59.90. 8,827,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

