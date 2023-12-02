Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 15,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 416,553 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $30.58 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

