Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

