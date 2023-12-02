Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

FC opened at C$10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 17.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.33. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$9.41 and a 1 year high of C$12.20. The stock has a market cap of C$361.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

In related news, Director Keith L. Ray purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

