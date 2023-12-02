Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

FC opened at C$10.49 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$9.41 and a 52-week high of C$12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The company has a market cap of C$361.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith L. Ray bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,285.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

