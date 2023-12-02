First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Position Boosted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,621 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,588 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.47% of First Hawaiian worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. 1,008,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,726. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.36 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

